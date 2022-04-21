STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Maaye and Company will be special film in my career’

...says Arjun Kishore Chandra, who is excited to play a positive and a negative shade in the same film
 

Published: 21st April 2022 07:30 AM

Arjun Kishore Chandra

By Express News Service

Arjun Kishore Chandra is a multi-talented personality, who enjoys juggling between acting stints, music albums, directing short films, and dubbing for films. The actor, who was featured in a psychological music video Trippiyana, and marked his debut in a feature film titled Life 360.

Arjun is excited to talk about his second film Maaye & Company. The film is billed to be a crime drama, and the actor admits that it is going to be a special film in his career. “The film, directed by Sandeep Kumar, allowed me to do both a positive and negative character simultaneously,” says Arjun, who plays a struggling actor. He has completed shooting for Maaye & Company, which is now in the post-production phase.

“The director had many fresh ideas which helped me prepare for the character, and I have particularly worked upon my gestures and mannerism for this film,” he adds. His next titled Dose is an equally interesting subject, he says. “Dose is a suspense thriller. The film is directed by Dananjay Didaga. For the role, I had to observe real-life characters for which I am frequenting public places, bus stops, market areas, hospitals, etc. I’m also taking acting references by watching a lot of English films. Having worked in the direction department has helped me to stay focused,” he says.

