STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'KGF: Chapter 2' reminded me of my own potential: Sanjay Dutt

The 62-year-old actor played the role of main antagonist Adheera in the period action drama, which is a follow-up to 2018 blockbuster "K.G.F: Chapter 1".

Published: 23rd April 2022 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who made his debut in Kannada cinema with the recently released 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', on Saturday said he will always remember the film for pushing him out of his comfort zone.

The 62-year-old actor played the role of main antagonist Adheera in the period action drama, which is a follow-up to 2018 blockbuster "K.G.F: Chapter 1".

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the two-part movie series follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. Released on April 14, the movie received overwhelming response from the critics and audience.

Taking to Twitter, Dutt posted a note stating that there will always be some films which will be more special than the others.

"Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. 'KGF: Chapter 2' was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it," the note read.

"This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that," he said. Dutt further said the credit of creating the role of menacing Adheera belongs to director Neel.

"Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing 'Adheera' to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As a captain of the ship, it's his dream we all brought on screen," he said.

The actor expressed gratitude to his fans, well-wishers and family for all their love and support always. In addition to Dutt and Yash, the sequel features Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KGF Chapter 2 Sanjay Dutt Kannada Cinema Bollywood Prashanth Neel
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp