Release date of Rakshit Shetty's Sakutumba Sametha finalised

Sakutumba Sametha, backed by Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studio, is set to be released on May 27.

Published: 23rd April 2022

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Sakutumba Sametha, backed by Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studio, is set to be released on May 27. The team kickstarted the promotions with a teaser release. Billed to be a heartwarming tale, the teaser of Sakutumba Sametha showcases the life of protagonist Suri (Bharath GB), who is desperate to get married, and finds his bride in Shraddha (Siri Ravikumar). Unfortunately, the bride decides to call the wedding one week before it. A meeting between the two dysfunctional families and how the reconciliation follows is the theme of this family drama-comedy.

A still from the film

The title of the film is expected to be a popular line often seen on wedding cards. Directed by Rahul PK, who has co-written the story with Pooja Sudhir, the film stars Bharath GB, who has previously assisted director Hemanth M Rao in Kavaludaari, and Siri Ravikumar as the leads. The latter is also a singer, who has sung the words of Chadrajith Belliappa in the song played in the teaser. Midhun Mukundan has scored the music for the film.

Comments

