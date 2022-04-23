Rockline Entertainments to bankroll MS Subbulakshmi biopic

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Producer Rockline Venkatesh, who is currently backing a couple of projects with Challenging Star Darshan and Hattrick hero Shivarajkumar, is set to make a biopic on legendary Carnatic Singer, MS Subbulakshmi. Based on the life and times of singer Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi who was synonymous with the world of Carnatic music, the production house Rockline Entertainments is leaving no stone unturned to make the film on the Bharat Ratna awardee a pan-Indian film.

While Rockline Venkatesh confirmed the project on MS Subbulakshmi, he revealed very few details about it. He shared that the story has been finalised and writers are working on the screenplay over the past few months. Simultaneously, the team is in the process of roping in the right lead cast, who can do justice to the legacy of the singer. Although the makers have roped in a director to helm this biopic, Rockline Venkatesh kept details of the same under wraps.

An official announcement about the project will be made by the production team as and when the specifics of the lead cast and crew are fixed. Apart from this project, Rockline Venkatesh will also be backing the Hindi remake of Visaranai, and a pan-India project with Vijay Devarakonda in different stages of production.