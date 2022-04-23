STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudha Kongara’s next to be bankrolled by KGF producers

Hombale Films, the production house behind the successful franchise, has announced its next venture.

Published: 23rd April 2022

By Express News Service

Hombale Films, the production house behind the successful franchise, has announced its next venture. Their new film will be directed by ace filmmaker Sudha Kongara. They shared the announcement with the caption, “Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right.”

The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to mark the Tamil debut of the production house. Though there is no information on the language of the film yet, it is stated as a feature based on true events.

It may be noted that Sudha’s previous films Soorarai Pottru and Irudhi Suttru were also based on real events. Sudha’s last work was Thangam, a segment in the Netflix anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. An official announcement regarding the cast and crew of the Sudha-Hombale project is expected soon.
 

