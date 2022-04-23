‘Sudha Murty is the reason for Gaalipata 2 to happen’

By Express News Service

In the recent song launch event of Gaalipata 2, veteran actor Anant Nag shared that Sudha Murty (educator, author. philanthropist, and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation) is the godmother to Yogaraj Bhat. The makers launched the first song, The Exam, in the presence of the entire cast and crew.

Yogaraj Bhat, who had a long list of people to thank, talked about the inception of Gaalipata 2. Bhatru said that he first spoke to Sudha Murthy about the story, who in turn spoke to the producer Ramesh Reddy, and that’s how the film went on floors.

Anant Nag said that Gaalipata 2 was a special film for him, especially for the story, and the way the character arcs were written."Many scenes in the film were so challenging to perform that I was skeptical about pulling it off," said Anant, who also praised Sudha Murty's philanthropy.

Composed by Arjun Janya, the song is written by Jayanth Kaikini. Producer Ramesh Reddy, who was at his humourous best, candidly said that his last four films didn't fare well at the box office, which he compared to failed subjects, and hoped to at least pass through with Gaalipata 2. Lead actor Ganesh was quick to add that the producer will not just score a passing mark but achieve a distinction with Gaalipata 2.

The entire team has words of praise for director Yogaraj Bhat for taking the legacy of Gaalipata forward.

The romantic drama-comedy stars Sharmeila Mandre, Samyuktha Menon, Nishvika Naidu, and Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female leads, and features Rangayana Raghu, Sudha Belawadi, Padmaja Rao in pivotal roles.With cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pataje, the film is tentatively expected to hit the screens this June.