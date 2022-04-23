STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Sudha Murty is the reason for Gaalipata 2 to happen’

The first song titled 'Exam' from Yogaraj Bhat's directorial was launched on Thursday, and it has now garnered over 2 million views
 

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Anant Nag

Kannada actor Anant Nag. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

In the recent song launch event of Gaalipata 2, veteran actor Anant Nag shared that Sudha Murty (educator, author. philanthropist, and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation) is the godmother to Yogaraj Bhat. The makers launched the first song, The Exam, in the presence of the entire cast and crew.  

Gaalipata 2

Yogaraj Bhat, who had a long list of people to thank, talked about the inception of Gaalipata 2. Bhatru said that he first spoke to Sudha Murthy about the story, who in turn spoke to the producer Ramesh Reddy, and that’s how the film went on floors.

Anant Nag said that Gaalipata 2 was a special film for him, especially for the story, and the way the character arcs were written."Many scenes in the film were so challenging to perform that I was skeptical about pulling it off," said Anant, who also praised Sudha Murty's philanthropy. 

Composed by Arjun Janya, the song is written by Jayanth Kaikini. Producer Ramesh Reddy, who was at his humourous best, candidly said that his last four films didn't fare well at the box office, which he compared to failed subjects, and hoped to at least pass through with Gaalipata 2. Lead actor Ganesh was quick to add that the producer will not just score a passing mark but achieve a distinction with Gaalipata 2.
The entire team has words of praise for director Yogaraj Bhat for taking the legacy of Gaalipata forward. 

The romantic drama-comedy stars Sharmeila Mandre, Samyuktha Menon, Nishvika Naidu, and Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female leads, and features Rangayana Raghu, Sudha Belawadi, Padmaja Rao in pivotal roles.With cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pataje, the film is tentatively expected to hit the screens this June. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaalipata 2 Anant Nag Sudha Murty Yogaraj Bhat
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp