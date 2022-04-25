STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good news for 'KGF 2' fans as makers release 'The Monster Song'

KGF: Chapter 2' is giving fans one more reason to cheer as the makers have now brought out 'The Monster Song' from the album.

Published: 25th April 2022 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF 2'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Riding high at the box office after its theatrical release, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is giving fans one more reason to cheer as the makers have now brought out 'The Monster Song' from the album.

The song holds a special place for the makers and fans as it is a mix of 6 languages. Sung by Adithi Sagar and Ravi Basrur the song will add a sound to the real monster avatar of Rocky Bhai.

From the high octane performance of 'Rocky Bhai' a.k.a. 'Rocking Star' Yash to the mind-blowing songs 'KGF: Chapter 2' has come as a full package of a mass entertainer for the audience. The release of a new 'The Monster Song' from the album is bringing out the daredevil monster vibe.

Meanwhile, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is maintaining its grip on the box office. On its 11th day, the film has collected Rs 22.68 crore net (Rs 26.76 crore gross). With this, the total collection of 11 days comes to Rs 321.12 crore net (Rs 378.92 crore gross).

Released nationwide on April 14, the film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

