Prashanth Neel finally celebrates colossal success of 'KGF 2'

The film has already grossed over Rs 800 crore at the global box office, with net revenues in Bollywood alone totaling Rs 300 crore.

Published: 25th April 2022 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF 2'.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Prashanth Neel, who make a grand entry into the pan-India scenario with his magnum opus 'KGF-2', celebrated the huge success of the movie along with his hero Yash and producer Vijay.

It is reported that the makers celebrated the glorious success of their magnum opus 'KGF: Chapter 2' with a very private party, with only a few teammates, gathered to cut the cake.

The pictures of Prashanth Neel, hero Yash, and Hombale Films producer Vijay, celebrating the unanimous success of the movie, have been shared with the media. 'KGF. This is only the beginning' was engraved on the cake.

Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Eswari Rao, Raveena Tando, Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, and others play significant roles in 'KGF: Chapter 2', which is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Comments

