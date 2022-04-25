STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ragini Dwivedi gets onboard Santhanam’s Kannada-Tamil bilingual

Ragini Dwivedi, who is busy with multiple projects in various languages, is on a roll as she has also signed director Prashanth Raj’s upcoming Kannada-Tamil bilingual.

Published: 25th April 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Ragini Dwivedi, who is busy with multiple projects in various languages, is on a roll as she has also signed director Prashanth Raj’s upcoming Kannada-Tamil bilingual. Billed to be a rom-com, the film stars Tamil actor Santhanam in the lead. “This film will feature me in a very glamourous role, and I have got a sizzling dance number to perform. I’m looking forward to working with Santhanam,” says Ragini.

The film, which stars Tanya Hope as the female lead, will go on floors on Monday with a simple muhurat. Ragini has previously worked in a Tamil film, Nimirndhu Nil, starring Jayam Ravi. She has also completed shooting for her second project with Sundar C, and this Santhanam project will mark her third film in Tamil cinema. The film will also mark music director Arjun Janya’s entry into the Tamil industry.

On the Kannada front, Ragini wrapped up the filming for Brahmanand Reddy’s upcoming Kannada film, Sorry... Karma Returns. “I have Karva 3, and a couple of other films in Kannada and Telugu in the pipeline,” she says.

