Satellite and digital rights of  777 Charlie  sold for a record price

The Rakshit Shetty-starrer, directed by Kiran Raj, is slated to hit the theatres on June 10.

A still from the 777 Charlie

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie is one of the anticipated films to release this year, which will hit the theatres on June 10. According to the latest development, satellite and digital rights of the comedy-adventure are sold to Colors Kannada and Voot respectively for a whopping price. However, Paramvah Studios, the makers of the film have not revealed the amount.

Parameshwar Gundkal, the business head of Colors Kannada , who has watched 777 Charlie has raved about the film. “Five years of hard work, cinema love, insightful overview, and clarity that I feel is going to take this boy from Kasaragod to a very high level. The movie’s plus points is a heart-touching conversation with Rakshit acting and the life brought by a dog named Charlie (sic),” mentioned Parameshwar in his long note about the film on his social media account. He has also heaped appreciation to the writer and director Kiran Raj.

777 Charlie is yet another multilingual film from the Kannada industry and will be released in 5 languages. While the actor-filmmaker, Prithviraj will be releasing the Malayalam version, the Tamil rights are bought by director Karthik Subbaraj. Details of the Hindi and Telugu versions will be revealed soon.
777 Charlie, bankrolled 

by GS Gupta and Rakshith Shetty, marks the debut of Tamil actor Bobby Simha in Kannada cinema. The film also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, and Danish. The film’s music is composed by Nobin Paul, and Aravind Kashyap is the cinematographer of the film. 

