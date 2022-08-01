Home Entertainment Kannada

Bhavana Menon to play twins in 'Pink Note'

Bhavana Menon, who was last seen in Shivarajkumar’s Bhajrangi 2, has taken up her next Kannada project.

Director Rakshan.

By Express News Service

Bhavana Menon, who was last seen in Shivarajkumar’s Bhajrangi 2, has taken up her next Kannada project. The actor is part of a female-centric subject, titled Pink Note, which will be directed by Rakshan ( previously known as Rudresh).

With two schedules already completed, the latest update from the film is that Bhavana will be playing twins in Pink Note. The film explores the lives of women, who are lured with an overseas job and later fall prey and end up in the wrong hands.

“The film will have Bhavana in shades of a bold girl and a homely woman,” says Rakshan, who shared the first few stills with CE. Meanwhile, the makers have finalised Prem (Nenapirali) to play a pivotal role in the film, and he is said to be joining the sets in the Dubai schedule that will be held next month.

The cast also includes Giri, and Munni, who will be playing important characters. Rakshan marked his debut with Hai, which was composed mostly of newcomers.

The director’s film with Diganth has been stalled for reasons unknown, and he is now moved on with Pink Note. The film, produced by H Anandappa, and cinematography by Selvam, has music by Jassie Gift and Nagendra Prasad writing lyrics to four of the songs.

