SS Rajamouli appreciates Kichcha Sudeep’s latest release, 'Vikrant Rona'

Kichcha Sudeep’s multilingual film, Vikrant Rona, which was released on July 28 has not only had a good opening across India but also been receiving plaudits from celebrities.

A still from Vikrant Rona

By Express News Service

Kichcha Sudeep’s multilingual film, Vikrant Rona, which was released on July 28 has not only had a good opening across India but has also been receiving plaudits from celebrities. The latest to join that list of celebs is RRR director SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli

Congratulating Sudeep for the success, Rajamouli tweeted, “Congratulations Sudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest in such a line. You did and it paid off. Pre climax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good.

Special mention to Guddy’s friend Bhaskar.” Director Rajamouli and Sudeep first worked with each other in Eega, and the actor also played a pivotal role in the 2015 hit film, Baahubali: The Beginning.

Meanwhile, the film, which set the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office, is likely to touch the 100 crores gross mark within 4 days of its release. According to the production house, Vikrant Rona in 3D has been garnering a lot of attraction, and is running to packed houses.

The Anup Bhandari directorial, backed by Manjunath Gowda under Shalini Artss, also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandes in the cast

