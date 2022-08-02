Kichcha Sudeep to mark his OTT debut with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 1

By Express News Service

Kichcha Sudeep, who is basking in the success of his latest release, Vikrant Rona, is all set to host the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada on OTT. This is the first time this Kannada reality show will be streaming only on OTT.

A glimpse of Kiccha Sudeep’s dashing look from the Bigg Boss promotion released recently on social media, and viewers are waiting for the first OTT-only edition of Bigg Boss Kannada to stream on Voot select from this weekend.

Ahead of the show, Sudeep said, “With Bigg Boss on OTT, we get to see the contestants 24/7, and viewers will have the ultimate say on what is happening inside the house. It would change the way the contestants play the game, and I’m excited as this is happening for the first time.”

The show, which will run for 6 weeks will have around 16 contestants, and there will be more than one winner on the show. Interestingly, the winners will also get an opportunity to enter as contestants in the Bigg Boss Season 9, which is going to take place post the OTT show.

“I’m glad to have Sudeep as host for our first OTT edition of Bigg Boss Kannada, and it is going to be an exclusive season. We will have a good mix of contestants, from all backgrounds, and tasks are designed keeping all of them in mind. The 24/7 streaming makes this house more interactive, and definitely an exciting journey,” said Param, Business Head, Viacom18. More details about the contestants and the show will be revealed at the grand launch on August 6.

