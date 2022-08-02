Home Entertainment Kannada

Team Martin to resume with the climax shoot from August 5

Meanwhile, the Dhruva Sarja-fronted action-entertainer, which was earlier set for a September 30 release is likely to get postponed

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja. ( File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

With just 28 days left for shoot, team Martin is set to resume filming on August 5. Dhruva Sarja, who is mourning the loss of his grandmother, is expected to join the sets on that day, says director AP Arjun, who hinted at rescheduling the release date.

The makers had initially locked September 30 as the release date, which is set to be changed soon. “We had to reschedule the days and postponed the shoot to give Dhruva time to be by his ailing grandmother, who passed away recently. We didn’t want to disturb him,” says Arjun, adding, “We will resume with shooting the climax scenes, and some other crucial sequences in this extended schedule, post which we will announce the new release date.”

The multilingual film, produced by Uday K Mehta, has Gaalipata 2 heroine Vaibhavi Shandilya paired alongside Dhruva Sarja. The commercial entertainer marks the debut of Bollywood actor Nikitin Dheer in Kannada, and also stars Sukrutha Wagle and Anveshi Jain in pivotal roles.  With music by Mani Sharma, the cinematography is by Satya Hegde.

