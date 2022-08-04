I can always do commercial films: Kichcha Sudeep

By Express News Service

It’s been a week since Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona was released in multiple languages, and the Pan India actor is overwhelmed with the response in Karnataka, and is equally elated to see that the film is also doing well in Telugu and Hindi too. The 3D film has not only joined the 100 crore club but has also attracted a new set of audiences for the actor. Speaking to a certain section of the media, he also expressed his happiness about people like SS Rajamouli praising the film.

“In my 26-year-old career, there are times when I enjoy experimenting with films, and Vikrant Rona is one of them. As an actor, we are always exposed to innovations and experimentation, and I’m proud to have been part of such films,” says Sudeep, who also had his candid reply to negative responses floating on social media. “The King is always attacked first. So it is obvious to see some people pouring in negative thoughts. But I look at the larger picture about people standing by the film today. It is seldom to see these kinds of tweets and support for a film. After Eega, this is another film people are watching multiple times.

When I am getting so much love, the negatives do not worry me much. When nature decides to do something good, no matter what anyone does against it, it will not work. The audience has embraced the film, and our entire team including the producer, my friend/brother Jack Manju (Manjunath Gowda), and director Anup Bhandari are happy with the way Vikrant Rona has been received across the world,” he says.

Sudeep states that Vikrant Rona is a selfless and honest film. “It was a content-based subject, and every actor along with me have got their own screen space. We, as a team, have given justice to the script. This is a film that does not project me as a mass hero and does not carry unnecessary fights, and mass dialogues. All these could have been done, but I didn’t want to ruin the script. I’m not retired. I can always do commercial films,” and he signs off.

