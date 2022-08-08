Elra Kaalelyatte Kaala’s first song gold factory brings together a host of comedians

By Express News Service

The shooting of Sujay Shastry’s Elra Kaalelyatte Kaala, has been wrapped up, and the team released the first song, Gold Factory, recently. Composed by sibling duo Praveen and Pradeep, the lyrics have been written by Rajguru Hoskate, and the song has become an instant hit.

The comedy-drama marks the acting debut of rapper and music composer Chandan Shetty and also stars Archana Kottige. The film stars a host of comedians, and director Sujay too is playing a pivotal role.

“Where there is Sujay Shastry, there has to be a comedy and a message,” says the director who has set his film in the 80s-90s period. “Apart from senior actor Mandya Ramesh, and Chandan Shetty, the actors picked are mostly winners or contestants of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Comedy Khiladigalu, and they include Manju Pavagada, and Rakesh Pujari among others.

Me being a comedy actor myself, I could understand the pulse of the other comedians as well, and each one has been highlighted in their own space,” he says. The director is looking to release Elra Kaalelyatte Kaala, backed by Gokula Entertainers, this September.

