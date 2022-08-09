BK Gangadhar gets 'Liger' distribution rights in Karnataka

By Express News Service

Noted producer, BK Gangadhar, who previously distributed Vijay Devarakonda’s Geetha Govindam in Karnataka has bagged the distribution rights of the actor’s much anticipated pan-Indian project Liger.

The film directed by Puri Jagannadh is set to release on August 25, and the distributor plans to release the film in all languages, across the state.

The confirmation was made by Gangadhar himself. He also shared that Vijay Devarakonda along with the Liger Team will be in Bengaluru for a grand pre-release event on August 18.

Liger, which marks the first collaboration between Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda, has the latter playing the role of a boxer in the film.

The film backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions stars Ananya Pandya as the female lead and Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role. The film also features boxer Mike Tyson in a cameo.

