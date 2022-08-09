Home Entertainment Kannada

BK Gangadhar gets 'Liger' distribution rights in Karnataka

The film directed by Puri Jagannadh is set to release on August 25, and the distributor plans to release the film in all languages, across the state.

Published: 09th August 2022 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Liger poster.

Liger poster.

By Express News Service

Noted producer, BK Gangadhar, who previously distributed Vijay Devarakonda’s Geetha Govindam in Karnataka has bagged the distribution rights of the actor’s much anticipated pan-Indian project Liger.

The film directed by Puri Jagannadh is set to release on August 25, and the distributor plans to release the film in all languages, across the state.

The confirmation was made by Gangadhar himself. He also shared that Vijay Devarakonda along with the Liger Team will be in Bengaluru for a grand pre-release event on August 18.

Liger, which marks the first collaboration between Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda, has the latter playing the role of a boxer in the film.

The film backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions stars Ananya Pandya as the female lead and Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role. The film also features boxer Mike Tyson in a cameo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liger BK Gangadhar Puri Jagannadh Vijay Devarakonda
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp