Pawan Kumar to helm Fahadh Faasil’s next backed by Hombale Films

By Express News Service

After the blockbuster success of KGF series, Hombale Films are expanding into multiple industries across Indian cinema. Presently, they have high-budget entertainers underway like Salaar with Prabhas, Tyson with Prithviraj, and a yet-to-be-titled project with Sudha Kongara.

With their tweet wishing Fahadh Faasil on his birthday, speculations have risen about a collaboration between the production house and the National Award-winning actor. They wrote, “To the person who mines distinctive characters from his surroundings and makes us fall in awe with his gripping acting. An entertainer par excellence.

To the King of method acting, a very Happy B’day! It’s time to vanish into a new character!!!” It is that last line that added fuel to the raging speculations. The buzz is that this project would be Lucia and U-Turn director Pawan Kumar’s Dvitva, which was supposed to star Puneeth Rajkumar and Trisha in the lead. Fahadh is expected to replace the late actor in the film.

Incidentally, there were reports that Puneeth was set to headline the Kannada version while Fahadh might be roped in for the Malayalam and Tamil versions. In fact, Puneeth expressed his excitement about the development. However, now, it is expected that Fahadh will headline the film in all its versions.

An official confirmation about the collaboration between Hombale Films, Fahadh Faasil and Pawan is expected to be out soon. It isn’t sure yet if this would indeed by Dvitva or a new project altogether. Meanwhile, Pawan is currently busy with the promotions of Gaalipata 2, which is releasing on August 12. Apart from Pawan, the Yogaraj Bhat directorial also stars Ganesh and Diganth.

