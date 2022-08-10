Home Entertainment Kannada

Priyanka Shivanna to play negative role in her silver screen debut 'Fantasy'

“I wanted to start my film career with a unique character, and chose to play a role with grey shades,” says Priyanka.

Published: 10th August 2022

Priyanka Shivanna. (Photo | Insta/ @Priyanka Shivanna)

By Express News Service

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Priyanka Shivanna, who became a household name with her negative role as Chandrika in Agnisakshi, is all set to mark her silver screen debut with Fantasy. Pavan Kumar, who has previously worked as an associate director in films like Samhaara, Amma I Love You, Damayanti, and Aadya will make his debut with Fantasy.

Interestingly, Priyanka gets to play a negative shade in her first film. “I wanted to start my film career with a unique character, and chose to play a role with grey shades,” says Priyanka. The psychological horror thriller penned by Pavan, who is also taken charge as a producer, is set in the backdrop of Madikeri and blurs the line between fantasy and reality.

Fantasy also features Bala Rajwadi, child artist Anurag S Patil, and Gaurish Akki as prominent characters. Music composed by Ganesh Narayan, the film has cinematography by PKH Dass and is expected to hit the theatres on September 2.

