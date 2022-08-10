Priyanka upendra to headline her first devotional film 'Vishwaroopini Huligemma

By Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra is by now used to shuffling between different projects. She is busy shooting half a dozen films (Ugravatara, Life is Beautiful, St Marks Road, Miss Nandini, Detective Teekshna, and a Bengali film, Master Anushman), which are at different stages of production. She is equally thrilled to be collaborating with veteran director Sai Prakash on her first-ever devotional subject, Vishwaroopini Huligemma. The actor, who is currently in Hospete shooting for the project shared with us a few details about the film.

Priyanka Upendra

“This is Sai Prakash’s 105th film and is based on the famous and powerful goddess Huligemma. We started filming today, and there is an overall sense of good vibes,” says Priyanka, who shares the first look of the film. “This is the first time I will be playing ‘Devi’ onscreen, and it is going to be a different experience,” says Priyanka. Backed by Gowramma P under the Bhavana Production banner, the film also features Sumanth, Ramesh Bhat, and Raju Thalikote in important roles. The producer’s daughters, Bhavana and Preethi, mark their debut with this film.

Vishwaroopini Huligemma’s story, screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics are written by Sanjay Kumar. With cinematography by Anaji Nagaraj, the music is handled by V Manohar. This project will mark the second collaboration between the actor and director after Rowdy Aliya. “He is a devotional person and someone who has a penchant for such subjects.

Being a spiritual person, when they approached me with the subject, I immediately said yes. This will be my first attempt at such a subject. Playing the Devi is a big deal, and it is such an honour to play Huligemmma. I’m making sure that everything goes right in the film because people here are very sensitive about the Goddess.

Moreover, an actor should be careful when they are representing a God and Goddess. I’m here in Hampi, and it is so beautiful, and I’m just getting absorbed into the environment, as we begin the first schedule. There is a lot of work to be done on a blue mat, which will be done in Bengaluru,” she says.

