I’m crazy and so will be my films: Kannada actor-filmmaker Ravichandran

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Ravichandran is set to return to direction with Ravi Bopanna, which he is also making under his home banner, Eswari Productions. The production house launched by his father N Veeraswamy turns 50 this year.

“Since the film is being made under the banner of Eswari Productions, the responsibility is higher, and the onus is on me to justify it,” says Ravichandran. Ravi Bopanna is a remake of the Malayalam film, Joseph (2018), starring Joju George and directed by M Padmakumar.

Ravichandran clarifies that he has only taken the soul of the original and has reworked it completely to make it a fresh experience. “It took me 11 months to rework everything. As a result, Ravi Bopanna is a well-constructed film with a totally new feel to it. I don’t want the audience to come in with the mindset of watching a remake. Just travel with me, and you will get a new experience,” assures Ravichandran.

The filmmaker, who carries a ‘Crazy’ image, asserts that his films will also have that craziness. “I’m becoming crazy because of you all, and so will be my films,” he says. As someone who never gets satisfied with his work, Ravichandran believes in experimenting consistently. “I always said turning 60 is a new beginning, and it is also a learning for me.

Not that the work I have done is bad, but I always look to do something better. I make films for the people, and I try to give them maximum entertainment.” Ravichandran is one of those filmmakers who like to take up all the responsibilities. Is it because he doesn’t trust anyone or is it his interest in working independently? “I like people to join me, and I will give up on most of the work, except for direction and acting. But when I don’t get what I want, I prefer striving to get it all alone.

Filmmaking is not a 9 to 5 job. Over the past four months, I have burnt the midnight oil to work on this film.” According to Ravichandran, Ravi Bopanna is like a cocktail with a lot of emotions in it. He will be seen in three looks in the project. “My looks will stand out in the film, and it will be something that haunts the audience even after they exit the theatres,” adds the veteran, who believes that Ravi Bopanna is definitely a rejuvenation in his career.

“This film brought me back to learning about cinema from the scratch.” Ravi Bopanna starring Radhika Kumaraswamy and Kavya Shetty is also bolstered by Sudeep, who appears in a brief-but-pivotal role. “I’m glad to have my ‘elder son’ Sudeep in the film, and his voice will be one of the highlights in Ravi Bopanna,” signs off Ravichandran.

Actor-filmmaker Ravichandran is set to return to direction with Ravi Bopanna, which he is also making under his home banner, Eswari Productions. The production house launched by his father N Veeraswamy turns 50 this year. “Since the film is being made under the banner of Eswari Productions, the responsibility is higher, and the onus is on me to justify it,” says Ravichandran. Ravi Bopanna is a remake of the Malayalam film, Joseph (2018), starring Joju George and directed by M Padmakumar. Ravichandran clarifies that he has only taken the soul of the original and has reworked it completely to make it a fresh experience. “It took me 11 months to rework everything. As a result, Ravi Bopanna is a well-constructed film with a totally new feel to it. I don’t want the audience to come in with the mindset of watching a remake. Just travel with me, and you will get a new experience,” assures Ravichandran. The filmmaker, who carries a ‘Crazy’ image, asserts that his films will also have that craziness. “I’m becoming crazy because of you all, and so will be my films,” he says. As someone who never gets satisfied with his work, Ravichandran believes in experimenting consistently. “I always said turning 60 is a new beginning, and it is also a learning for me. Not that the work I have done is bad, but I always look to do something better. I make films for the people, and I try to give them maximum entertainment.” Ravichandran is one of those filmmakers who like to take up all the responsibilities. Is it because he doesn’t trust anyone or is it his interest in working independently? “I like people to join me, and I will give up on most of the work, except for direction and acting. But when I don’t get what I want, I prefer striving to get it all alone. Filmmaking is not a 9 to 5 job. Over the past four months, I have burnt the midnight oil to work on this film.” According to Ravichandran, Ravi Bopanna is like a cocktail with a lot of emotions in it. He will be seen in three looks in the project. “My looks will stand out in the film, and it will be something that haunts the audience even after they exit the theatres,” adds the veteran, who believes that Ravi Bopanna is definitely a rejuvenation in his career. “This film brought me back to learning about cinema from the scratch.” Ravi Bopanna starring Radhika Kumaraswamy and Kavya Shetty is also bolstered by Sudeep, who appears in a brief-but-pivotal role. “I’m glad to have my ‘elder son’ Sudeep in the film, and his voice will be one of the highlights in Ravi Bopanna,” signs off Ravichandran.