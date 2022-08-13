Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Dhanu Harsha roped in for Diganth’s 'Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana'

Dhanu  Harsha is the newest talent in Sandalwood, and she is set to play the female lead in Samarth B Kadkol’s directorial, Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana.

Dhanu Harsha

By Express News Service

Dhanu  Harsha is the newest talent in Sandalwood, and she is set to play the female lead in Samarth B Kadkol’s directorial, Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana. A film that revolves around the problems of southpaws has Dhanu paired opposite Diganth. An official announcement of Dhanu, a runner-up of Fresh Face season 13, coming on board was announced on International Lefthanders day.

Dhanu, who has previously worked in English films, a Tamil independent film Irandha Kaalam, and a Kannada film Ariha, is excited to bag her first solo lead.

"The title, (Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana) translates as ‘Left hand is the reason for the problem to happen’.is a concept based on ‘Left handers’. I play the role of Radhika, who is a left hander, in her mid 20s, who goes through an unfortunate turn of events.

The role is challenging, and it is something I haven’t done before. It will be a different process for me to get into this character," says the actor, who will begin shooting for the film this month. Dhanu, who is still pursuing her education, says she has started loving this profession.

“At present, this medium has become my passion, and it will be amazing if I can do it full time,” Edagaiya Apaghatakke Karana is jointly produced by Gurudatha Ganiga and Samarth Kadkol, and has cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanand.

