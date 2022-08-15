‘Patience is the key to success’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan Thoogudeepa, the Challenging Star of the Kannada industry, completed 25 years in cinema on August 11. Darshan, the son of noted actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas, had a humble beginning as a light boy. From his journey as an artiste and hero, which began with Mahabharatha and Majestic, respectively, to his latest Kranti, he has faced many challenges to reach the ‘Superstar’ status.

The 55-film-old actor has delivered several blockbusters and has major records under his name. Darshan commands a terrific fan following, and he considers the achievement he has earned in this 25 years of journey in Sandalwood as a gift from his fans. “My ‘celebrities’ have been bearing with me for 25 years, which is a big thing,” he says. Darshan reminisces about his film journey and shares his thoughts.

“There are a lot of ups and downs but through the process, I believe that patience is the only key to success, and that is the same in any kind of profession. This is one lesson I have learned in my journey and would like to pass on the same thoughts to today’s youngsters. Be it any aspirations or dreams, never sail on two boats. Follow one destiny and aim for it,” he says.

‘I’m at a loss of words to describe the support I have been receiving from my fans for Kranti’

The shooting of Darshan’s upcoming film, Kranti, directed by V Harikrishna and produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha is almost complete, and the makers have started post-production work. Kranti is only getting bigger, especially with fans stepping in to promote the film. Even as the makers are working on the release date, celebrations have already begun.

Over the past month, not a single day has passed by without hearing about Kranti and fans have been taking bike rallies, roadshows, prayers, and celebrations to talk about the film, and it has created a kind of revolution. “I’m at a loss of words to describe the support I have been receiving from my fans for Kranti. ‘Thank you is a small word to express my gratitude. I’m not sure how it all began, how they got so close to the film, and are going out of their way to promote Kranti. I am just elated that they are taking time for me.

This gesture has always surprised me, and I keep thinking, “What have I done that they are doing so much for me.’ I am an actor for the big screen. But I can’t act in front of them. Be good, and being yourself and normal is when they connect with you.” With Kranti, the makers are dealing with the theme of ‘Akshara Kranti’, a take on the education system. “I strive to entertain the mass audiences, and equally intend to do films that come with a social message.

The film will explore the plight of government schools today. We will deal with the increasing price of education, and why government schools are not getting the kind of results that private institutions get,” says Darshan. The Pan-India film, which comes with the tagline ‘Lean to fight alone’ will be dubbed and released in multiple languages. Darshan, who is almost through with the dubbing for Kranti, says that the film will meet the audience’s expectations.

“Kranti is the second collaboration with Media House Studios and V Harikrishna after Yajamana. Going by the rushes, I’m happy with the way the film has turned out to be,” says Darshan, who also told us that the official announcement of the release date will be revealed within the next three weeks. Meanwhile, Darshan gears up to begin shooting for his next project on Tuesday. The yet-to-be-titled film produced by Rockline Venkatesh will have him collaborate with Roberrt director, Tharun Kishore Sudhir.

‘From top leaders to the common man, everyone joined hands to get this freedom’

Also touching on the 75th Independence Day, Darshan says that our freedom wouldn’t have been possible without a revolution.” From top leaders to the common man, everyone joined hands to get this freedom. We are privileged to have the Indian flag and our own Karnataka flag, and respect should be given to both. We should be proud of our language and our heritage,” he says.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, the Challenging Star of the Kannada industry, completed 25 years in cinema on August 11. Darshan, the son of noted actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas, had a humble beginning as a light boy. From his journey as an artiste and hero, which began with Mahabharatha and Majestic, respectively, to his latest Kranti, he has faced many challenges to reach the ‘Superstar’ status. The 55-film-old actor has delivered several blockbusters and has major records under his name. Darshan commands a terrific fan following, and he considers the achievement he has earned in this 25 years of journey in Sandalwood as a gift from his fans. “My ‘celebrities’ have been bearing with me for 25 years, which is a big thing,” he says. Darshan reminisces about his film journey and shares his thoughts. “There are a lot of ups and downs but through the process, I believe that patience is the only key to success, and that is the same in any kind of profession. This is one lesson I have learned in my journey and would like to pass on the same thoughts to today’s youngsters. Be it any aspirations or dreams, never sail on two boats. Follow one destiny and aim for it,” he says. ‘I’m at a loss of words to describe the support I have been receiving from my fans for Kranti’ The shooting of Darshan’s upcoming film, Kranti, directed by V Harikrishna and produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha is almost complete, and the makers have started post-production work. Kranti is only getting bigger, especially with fans stepping in to promote the film. Even as the makers are working on the release date, celebrations have already begun. Over the past month, not a single day has passed by without hearing about Kranti and fans have been taking bike rallies, roadshows, prayers, and celebrations to talk about the film, and it has created a kind of revolution. “I’m at a loss of words to describe the support I have been receiving from my fans for Kranti. ‘Thank you is a small word to express my gratitude. I’m not sure how it all began, how they got so close to the film, and are going out of their way to promote Kranti. I am just elated that they are taking time for me. This gesture has always surprised me, and I keep thinking, “What have I done that they are doing so much for me.’ I am an actor for the big screen. But I can’t act in front of them. Be good, and being yourself and normal is when they connect with you.” With Kranti, the makers are dealing with the theme of ‘Akshara Kranti’, a take on the education system. “I strive to entertain the mass audiences, and equally intend to do films that come with a social message. The film will explore the plight of government schools today. We will deal with the increasing price of education, and why government schools are not getting the kind of results that private institutions get,” says Darshan. The Pan-India film, which comes with the tagline ‘Lean to fight alone’ will be dubbed and released in multiple languages. Darshan, who is almost through with the dubbing for Kranti, says that the film will meet the audience’s expectations. “Kranti is the second collaboration with Media House Studios and V Harikrishna after Yajamana. Going by the rushes, I’m happy with the way the film has turned out to be,” says Darshan, who also told us that the official announcement of the release date will be revealed within the next three weeks. Meanwhile, Darshan gears up to begin shooting for his next project on Tuesday. The yet-to-be-titled film produced by Rockline Venkatesh will have him collaborate with Roberrt director, Tharun Kishore Sudhir. ‘From top leaders to the common man, everyone joined hands to get this freedom’ Also touching on the 75th Independence Day, Darshan says that our freedom wouldn’t have been possible without a revolution.” From top leaders to the common man, everyone joined hands to get this freedom. We are privileged to have the Indian flag and our own Karnataka flag, and respect should be given to both. We should be proud of our language and our heritage,” he says.