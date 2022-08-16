Home Entertainment Kannada

My only thought was to make the right kind of entry: Sandalwood actor Praveen

“We were looking for a good director, and it was my uncle (Nagaraj), a distributor in the Telugu industry for the last 3 years, who introduced me to Shashank," says the actor. 

A still from the film Love 360

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Praveen, a doctor by profession, harboured a strong passion for acting since childhood. The young talent is now all set to mark his Sandalwood debut with Love 360, a romantic thriller helmed by Shashank (Mogginna Manasu and Krishna Leela fame). Expressing his elation, Praveen is equally anxious about the release of Love 360, which is set to hit the screens on August 19.

Praveen says that it took 2 years for him to find the right director. “We were looking for a good director, and it was my uncle (Nagaraj), a distributor in the Telugu industry for the last 3 years, who introduced me to Shashank. He felt the director is known to introduce newcomers, and I thought it was a good move. I have watched most of his films, and Krishna Leela directed by him is one of my favourites.” Talking about the training he underwent in his career, Praveen said, “I trained in acting for 2 years.

I also took part in the workshop held by Shashank for 2 months before facing the camera,” says Praveen, adding, “My only thought was to make the right kind of entry, and I left it to the director’s vision.” Agreeing that he has a long way to go, Praveen says, “My current focus is on myself, and I’m going by the guidance given by my uncle.”

Love 360 is billed as a love story, and features Praveen as a boat mechanic. Sharing his experiences of working with Shashank, “I was part of a few fight sequences in this romantic action thriller, and it was the toughest part of being an actor. However, I thoroughly enjoyed doing the stunts. Shashank was a cool director and enabled me to understand the intricacies of acting.

I liked the way he frames his scenes. He is a director, who respects the time and films accordingly,” he says. Love 360, made under the director ’ some banner Shashank Cinema, has Rachana Inder sharing screen space alongside Praveen. The film has Arjun Janya scoring the music, and the song Jagave Neene Gelathiya from the album is already a chartbuster. Abhilash Kalathi is handling the camerawork for the film.

