Home Entertainment Kannada

Prabhas’ sci-fi thriller Project K to have a sequel?

If the buzz in the tinsel town is anything to go by, Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi thriller Project K might have a sequel.

Published: 17th August 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Prabhas

Actor Prabhas

By Express News Service

If the buzz in the tinsel town is anything to go by, Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi thriller Project K might have a sequel. “The makers are convinced that they cannot sum up Project K as one film and believe that the story has scope for a sequel.

So they have decided to end the first part on a cliffhanger and are planning to have the second part as a fitting conclusion to its predecessor,”  informs a source close to the development.

Prabhas is excited about the idea of a sequel and has asked director Nag Ashwin to work on the second draft. “Nag Ashwin has already started working on this new draft and is confident of completing it before the completion of part one,” the source adds.

Produced by C Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. Grapevine is that Prabhas and Amitabh will be seen as father and son in the film, while Deepika plays the latter’s personal secretary.

About 55 per cent of the film has already been completed and the makers are planning to wrap up the first part by January 2023 and release the film either on Oct 18, 2023, or Jan 2024. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabhas Project K tinsel town Project K sequel
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp