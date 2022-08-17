Prabhas’ sci-fi thriller Project K to have a sequel?

By Express News Service

If the buzz in the tinsel town is anything to go by, Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi thriller Project K might have a sequel. “The makers are convinced that they cannot sum up Project K as one film and believe that the story has scope for a sequel.

So they have decided to end the first part on a cliffhanger and are planning to have the second part as a fitting conclusion to its predecessor,” informs a source close to the development.

Prabhas is excited about the idea of a sequel and has asked director Nag Ashwin to work on the second draft. “Nag Ashwin has already started working on this new draft and is confident of completing it before the completion of part one,” the source adds.

Produced by C Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. Grapevine is that Prabhas and Amitabh will be seen as father and son in the film, while Deepika plays the latter’s personal secretary.

About 55 per cent of the film has already been completed and the makers are planning to wrap up the first part by January 2023 and release the film either on Oct 18, 2023, or Jan 2024.

If the buzz in the tinsel town is anything to go by, Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi thriller Project K might have a sequel. “The makers are convinced that they cannot sum up Project K as one film and believe that the story has scope for a sequel. So they have decided to end the first part on a cliffhanger and are planning to have the second part as a fitting conclusion to its predecessor,” informs a source close to the development. Prabhas is excited about the idea of a sequel and has asked director Nag Ashwin to work on the second draft. “Nag Ashwin has already started working on this new draft and is confident of completing it before the completion of part one,” the source adds. Produced by C Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. Grapevine is that Prabhas and Amitabh will be seen as father and son in the film, while Deepika plays the latter’s personal secretary. About 55 per cent of the film has already been completed and the makers are planning to wrap up the first part by January 2023 and release the film either on Oct 18, 2023, or Jan 2024.