Yakshagana artiste Naga's folk tunes inspired 'Singara Siriye' track in 'Kantara': Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is set to hit the theatres on September 30, and the team released the first video song, Singara Siriye, on Independence Day. The track composed by Ajaneesh Loknath is a romantic number, featuring Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda.

The song is written by Pramod Pramod Maravanthe and sung by Vijay Prakash and Ananya Bhat.

Director Rishab, who has shot the entire film in and around his hometown of Keradi, says that this song is close to him for the memories it invokes of his native land.

“The opening scene of the song features a veteran Yakshagana artiste Nagraj Panar Valtur and his children. Popularly known as Naga, he has been into Yakshagana and Kambala culture for ages and is known by our family for two generations. He is noted for the Kundapura folk songs, often sung by women when they are into wind winnowing. I always wanted to capture this for posterity, and I got an opportunity in Kantara. I asked Naaga to sing a song around winnowing, and that tune was sent to Ajaneesh, which finally got blended in the song Singara Siriye,” says Rishab, adding, “The shooting for the song has taken place in the roads of my hometown, and I have a lot of memories connected with every street. All of this is brought out in the love track.”

Kantara, which deals with the human versus nature conflict, will be Rishab Shetty’s 4th outing as a director, and his first collaboration with Hombale Films.

The film features Sapthami Gowda, as Leela, who is employed as a forest guard.

The cast also consists of Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Raghu Ramanakoppa, who will be seen in important roles.

Aravind Kashyap handled the cinematography for the film.

