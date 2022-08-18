Shivarajkumar to make a guest appearance in R Chandru’s 'Kabzaa'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

R Chandru has been creating the right kind of noise with his upcoming Pan-India film, Kabzaa. Starring Upendra in the lead, Kabzaa also has Sudeep playing a pivotal character. The latest actor to join this multilingual mass entertainer is Century Star Shivarajkumar, who joined the sets on Wednesday to feature in an extended cameo, says our source.

The period drama features Upendra as the underworld don and Sudeep in the role of Bhargav Bakshi. However, details about Shivarajkumar’s role have been kept under wraps. Even as we wait for an official confirmation from the makers, the prospects of seeing the three of the biggest stars on screen is enticing.

Kabzaa, set in between 1940 and 1980, is in the last phase of its shooting, and the project is simultaneously going into post-production. The film, to be out in 7 languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, and Bengali has Shriya Saran paired alongside Upendra.

With Ravi Basrur onboard as the composer, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including the likes of Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and Kota Srinivas among others.

R Chandru has been creating the right kind of noise with his upcoming Pan-India film, Kabzaa. Starring Upendra in the lead, Kabzaa also has Sudeep playing a pivotal character. The latest actor to join this multilingual mass entertainer is Century Star Shivarajkumar, who joined the sets on Wednesday to feature in an extended cameo, says our source. The period drama features Upendra as the underworld don and Sudeep in the role of Bhargav Bakshi. However, details about Shivarajkumar’s role have been kept under wraps. Even as we wait for an official confirmation from the makers, the prospects of seeing the three of the biggest stars on screen is enticing. Kabzaa, set in between 1940 and 1980, is in the last phase of its shooting, and the project is simultaneously going into post-production. The film, to be out in 7 languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, and Bengali has Shriya Saran paired alongside Upendra. With Ravi Basrur onboard as the composer, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including the likes of Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and Kota Srinivas among others.