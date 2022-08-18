Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar to make a guest appearance in R Chandru’s 'Kabzaa'

The multilingual film starring Upendra in the lead also has Sudeep in a pivotal character.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar to make a guest appearance in 'Kabzaa'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

R Chandru has been creating the right kind of noise with his upcoming Pan-India film, Kabzaa. Starring Upendra in the lead, Kabzaa also has Sudeep playing a pivotal character. The latest actor to join this multilingual mass entertainer is Century Star Shivarajkumar, who joined the sets on Wednesday to feature in an extended cameo, says our source.

The period drama features Upendra as the underworld don and Sudeep in the role of Bhargav Bakshi. However, details about Shivarajkumar’s role have been kept under wraps. Even as we wait for an official confirmation from the makers, the prospects of seeing the three of the biggest stars on screen is enticing.

Kabzaa, set in between 1940 and 1980, is in the last phase of its shooting, and the project is simultaneously going into post-production. The film, to be out in 7 languages, including  Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, and Bengali has Shriya Saran paired alongside Upendra.

With Ravi Basrur onboard as the composer, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including the likes of Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, Anup Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and Kota Srinivas among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kabzaa Shivarajkumar R Chandru
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp