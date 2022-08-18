‘The title of Love 360 was inspired by AB de Villiers’

By Express News Service

Director Shashank is known for introducing new faces to Sandalwood. It was in the filmmaker’s Sixer that Prajwal made his silverscreen debut. Yash and Radhika Pandit made their tinsel town entry with his film, Moggina Manasu. He also brought Mayuri to the silver screen with Krishna Leela. His next, Love 360, introduces Praveen to Sandalwood along with 3-film-old actor Rachana Inder getting her first solo lead. The director reveals that his search for new talents was a lesson that he learned from his guru, and music composer, Hamsalekha.

“I am a student of Hamsalekha university. He would always tell us that we must concentrate on the content, and our films must bring out the nativity. He often said that the director should create an identity among the audience. So, I was mentally fixed that my first few films should star newcomers, and I should prove it with my skills, and I should credit the production houses, who gave me an opportunity,” he says.

Shashank says Love 360 was a project that came by accident. “I consider this as a God-sent project. I had a film with Upendra in the pipeline, and I had no plans to work with newcomers for at least 2 years. But pandemic changed plans,” says the director, adding, “While Praveen approached me with a wish to become an actor, I heard his backstory, and that pushed me to do Love 360. I heard that Praveen’s father is no more. He was a doctor, who is known to have served the people in his hometown, and people still consider him as God. This story connected with me, and I thought it was important to encourage him and fulfil his wish,” he says, adding, “Rachana was chosen after audition, and she perfectly fits the bill.”

Love 360 is the story between a boat mechanic and Jaanu, who is dealing with mental issues, and Shashank calls them the two pure souls of Love 360. There are a few more new faces introduced through Love 360.

Nature plays an important role in the film, and Shashank says, “Gokarna is called the mini Goa of Karnataka, and I chose to shoot the entire film in that coastal area.” The director also revealed the idea behind the interesting title. “Title Love 360 was inspired by AB de Villiers. I was searching for the title, and I picked it up while watching the previous IPL season. AB de Villiers is called Mr 360 because his batting covers every angle on the ground. Likewise, our hero completely loves his girl. I felt Love 360 justifies this romantic drama,” he says.

Shashank also takes responsibility for producing the film under Shashank Cinemas. “As a producer, it is a risk working with newcomers, especially with today’s situation. I think at times it is good to take that risk. I believe in the content. The songs by Arjun Janya have been a good invitation, and he has done a good job with the recording. There is good work by cinematographer Abhilash Kalathi. There are good vibes about Love 360, and I’m ready to face the results,” he signs off.

Director Shashank is known for introducing new faces to Sandalwood. It was in the filmmaker’s Sixer that Prajwal made his silverscreen debut. Yash and Radhika Pandit made their tinsel town entry with his film, Moggina Manasu. He also brought Mayuri to the silver screen with Krishna Leela. His next, Love 360, introduces Praveen to Sandalwood along with 3-film-old actor Rachana Inder getting her first solo lead. The director reveals that his search for new talents was a lesson that he learned from his guru, and music composer, Hamsalekha. “I am a student of Hamsalekha university. He would always tell us that we must concentrate on the content, and our films must bring out the nativity. He often said that the director should create an identity among the audience. So, I was mentally fixed that my first few films should star newcomers, and I should prove it with my skills, and I should credit the production houses, who gave me an opportunity,” he says. Shashank says Love 360 was a project that came by accident. “I consider this as a God-sent project. I had a film with Upendra in the pipeline, and I had no plans to work with newcomers for at least 2 years. But pandemic changed plans,” says the director, adding, “While Praveen approached me with a wish to become an actor, I heard his backstory, and that pushed me to do Love 360. I heard that Praveen’s father is no more. He was a doctor, who is known to have served the people in his hometown, and people still consider him as God. This story connected with me, and I thought it was important to encourage him and fulfil his wish,” he says, adding, “Rachana was chosen after audition, and she perfectly fits the bill.” Love 360 is the story between a boat mechanic and Jaanu, who is dealing with mental issues, and Shashank calls them the two pure souls of Love 360. There are a few more new faces introduced through Love 360. Nature plays an important role in the film, and Shashank says, “Gokarna is called the mini Goa of Karnataka, and I chose to shoot the entire film in that coastal area.” The director also revealed the idea behind the interesting title. “Title Love 360 was inspired by AB de Villiers. I was searching for the title, and I picked it up while watching the previous IPL season. AB de Villiers is called Mr 360 because his batting covers every angle on the ground. Likewise, our hero completely loves his girl. I felt Love 360 justifies this romantic drama,” he says. Shashank also takes responsibility for producing the film under Shashank Cinemas. “As a producer, it is a risk working with newcomers, especially with today’s situation. I think at times it is good to take that risk. I believe in the content. The songs by Arjun Janya have been a good invitation, and he has done a good job with the recording. There is good work by cinematographer Abhilash Kalathi. There are good vibes about Love 360, and I’m ready to face the results,” he signs off.