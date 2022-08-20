Chaitra Achar joins the cast of 'Sapta Sagaradaache Yello'

By Express News Service

The filming of Hemanth M Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, starring Rakshit Shetty, is set to resume from September first week. Gilky and Taledanda actor Chaitra J Achar is the latest to join the film, which has Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead.

According to Hemanth, the film, which has Rakshit in two different looks, will have Chaitra as Surabhi, who will play a pivotal role in the second part of the story.

“She is also a good singer, and we will make use of her singing talent in our film,” says the director. Meanwhile, the director will be conducting a workshop with Chaitra and Rakshit just like the arrangement he had with Rukmini and Rakshit.

Sapta Sagaradaache Yello marks Rakshit’s second collaboration with director Hemanth after Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. Bankrolled by Paramvah Studios, the romantic drama will have Charan Raj scoring the music. The cinematography of the film will be handled by Adhvaitha Gurumurthy.

