Akshith Shashikumar, Aditi Prabhudeva team up for 'Chaos'

G Venkatesh Prasad, a doctor by profession, who has always been passionate about filmmaking, makes a career shift and forays into film direction. After taking up a filmmaking course, Venkatesh Prasad is set to make his directorial debut with Chaos. The film stars Akshith Shashikumar and Aditi Prabhudeva playing the lead.

After completing the shooting, Venkatesh Prasad is now busy with the post-production work. Revealing details about his debut project, Venkatesh Prasad says that Chaos will feature Akshith and Aditi Prabhudeva as medical students.

“This is a suspense action thriller, and the story happens in and around a medical campus. The chain of events surrounding the hero and the rest of the cast is extremely chaotic, and in fact, except one character, everyone else is always in a chaotic state,” says the director. Venkatesh Prasad has managed to rope in Akshith’s father and noted actor Shashikumar in a key role.

“This is the first film where the father-son duo will be sharing screen space,” says the director. Apart from the leads, Chaos stars Siddu Moolimani, RK Chandan (Mangalayam Tantunanena- fame), Shivanand Sindgi (Comedy Khiladigalu), Aradhana Bhat (Majaa Talkies), Mimicry Gopi, and Nagendra Urs in prominent roles. Backed by Parul Agarwal, the makers plan to release Chaos in October.

