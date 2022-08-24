Home Entertainment Kannada

Akshith Shashikumar, Aditi Prabhudeva team up for 'Chaos'

Doctor-turned-director Venkatesh Prasad’s first venture is billed to be a suspense action thriller set on a medical campus

Published: 24th August 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actors Akshith Shashikumar and Aditi Prabhudeva

Kannada actors Akshith Shashikumar and Aditi Prabhudeva

By Express News Service

G Venkatesh Prasad, a doctor by profession, who has always been passionate about filmmaking, makes a career shift and forays into film direction. After taking up a filmmaking course, Venkatesh Prasad is set to make his directorial debut with Chaos. The film stars Akshith Shashikumar and Aditi Prabhudeva playing the lead.

After completing the shooting, Venkatesh Prasad is now busy with the post-production work. Revealing details about his debut project, Venkatesh Prasad says that Chaos will feature Akshith and Aditi Prabhudeva as medical students.

“This is a suspense action thriller, and the story happens in and around a medical campus. The chain of events surrounding the hero and the rest of the cast is extremely chaotic, and in fact, except one character, everyone else is always in a chaotic state,” says the director. Venkatesh Prasad has managed to rope in Akshith’s father and noted actor Shashikumar in a key role.

“This is the first film where the father-son duo will be sharing screen space,” says the director. Apart from the leads, Chaos stars Siddu Moolimani, RK Chandan (Mangalayam Tantunanena- fame), Shivanand Sindgi (Comedy Khiladigalu), Aradhana Bhat (Majaa Talkies), Mimicry Gopi, and Nagendra Urs in prominent roles. Backed by Parul Agarwal, the makers plan to release Chaos in October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Venkatesh Prasad Akshith Shashikumar Aditi Prabhudeva Chaos
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp