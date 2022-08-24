Dhananjay to headline rohit padaki’s Uttarakaanda

A Shraddha By

Express News Service

Dhananjay is set to head line Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda, produced by KRG Studios. The makers, who had revealed the title earlier, have now announced the actor coming on board, along with a poster.

Dhananjay had earlier teamed up with Rohit and the production house for Ratnan Prapancha, which was a direct OTT release. This will be his second collaboration with the director and his third film with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj after Hoysala.

“To the actor who takes birth every time he portrays a character on screen, Happy Birthday,” mentioned director Rohit as he shared the poster on social media. The poster features a bloodied Dhananjay in a menacing look, wearing shades.

He is seen holding a cigar and a beedi that alludes to his ragsto- riches quest in the film. The director shared that Uttarakaanda will be an unusual mass entertainer and in complete contrast with his previous two projects.

Talking about the content, Rohit says that Uttarakaanda will be a contemporary gangster drama, and the story explores the lives of people in North Karnataka. The makers are planning to rope in big names from Sandalwood in the film. There have been rumours of Shivarajkumar playing a role, but the director remained tight-lipped about the same.

Charan Raj and J Swamy are onboard the film as the composer and cinematographer, respectively. The makers plan to begin shooting in January 2023 after Dhananjay completes shooting for Hoysala. Dhananjay also has Monsoon Raaga and Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda in different stages of production.

