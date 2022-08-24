Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhananjay to headline rohit padaki’s Uttarakaanda

Dhananjay is set to head line Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda, produced by KRG Studios.

Published: 24th August 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dhananjay in Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda.

Dhananjay in Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda.

By A Shraddha
Express News Service

Dhananjay is set to head line Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda, produced by KRG Studios. The makers, who had revealed the title earlier, have now announced the actor coming on board, along with a poster.

Dhananjay had earlier teamed up with Rohit and the production house for Ratnan Prapancha, which was a direct OTT release. This will be his second collaboration with the director and his third film with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj after Hoysala.

“To the actor who takes birth every time he portrays a character on screen, Happy Birthday,” mentioned director Rohit as he shared the poster on social media. The poster features a bloodied Dhananjay in a menacing look, wearing shades.

He is seen holding a cigar and a beedi that alludes to his ragsto- riches quest in the film. The director shared that Uttarakaanda will be an unusual mass entertainer and in complete contrast with his previous two projects.

Talking about the content, Rohit says that Uttarakaanda will be a contemporary gangster drama, and the story explores the lives of people in North Karnataka. The makers are planning to rope in big names from Sandalwood in the film. There have been rumours of Shivarajkumar playing a role, but the director remained tight-lipped about the same.

Charan Raj and J Swamy are onboard the film as the composer and cinematographer, respectively. The makers plan to begin shooting in January 2023 after Dhananjay completes shooting for Hoysala. Dhananjay also has Monsoon Raaga and Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda in different stages of production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhananjay Rohit Padaki Uttarakaanda KRG Studios
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp