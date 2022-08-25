Abishek Ambareesh-Mahesh Kumar’s film is to be officially announced on Aug 27

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Abishek Ambareesh is currently busy with Suri’s Bad Manners and has also signed up for director S Krishna’s Kaali, which will go on floors next. Meanwhile, there are reports that the Amar actor will also be joining hands with director Mahesh Kumar (Ayogya and MadaGaja).

Billed to be a big-budget film, the official announcement of the project and its producers is expected to be out on actor-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh’s birthday (August 27) through a motion poster.

While more details about the project are awaited, CE has learned that a well-known production house, which has bankrolled big films across South Indian languages and in Bollywood, will be backing this project.

Sources close to the film revealed that the makers have come up with a one-of-its-kind script, which will be a unique project for Abishek. The project will be the fourth film for Abishek and the third outing for Mahesh Kumar. More details are to be revealed in the motion poster, which will be out on Saturday.

