Nanna Huduki Kodi marks Dhanvith’s first solo lead film

By Express News Service

Businessman-turned-actor Dhanvith is set to make his solo lead debut with Nanna Huduki Kodi. The film was officially launched on the actor’s birthday. Dhanvith will be collaborating with Vemagal Jagannath Rao, who directed the actor’s debut film, Avarta.

This project, which has Dhanvith as the second lead, will be released this September. The actor has also played the role of an antagonist in Muruga, Son of Kannunu. Nanna Huduki Kodi is billed as a thriller and will have Minakshi Jaiswal and Nayana Sai starring as the female leads.

The actor will also be producing the film in association with Vasuki Bhuvan. The film is expected to go on floors from August 28. The film will be shot in Bengaluru, Kerala, Karwar, and a few foreign countries. The makers have brought on board cinematographer Surya Kanth, and details about the rest of the cast and crew are awaited.

