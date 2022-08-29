Abishek Ambareesh sports a warrior look in Mahesh Kumar's 'AA04'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Abishek’s upcoming film with Mahesh Kumar will be bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh under his Rockline Entertainments banner. This project marks the first collaboration between the actor, director, and producer.

The official announcement of the same was done by revealing the motion poster. With the tagline, The Rebellion Begins, the poster features Abishek as an armour-wearing warrior. The costume is designed by Chetan RA and Kedarnath Kore.

Billed to be an epic drama, the story is written by Dayanand TK, known for his works in Bell Bottom and ACT 1978. KGF music director Ravi Basrur is onboard the project, which has AJ Shetty and Suresh Arumugam as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

The film will go on floors once Abishek is done with Suri’s Bad Manners, which is slated for release this year. Kaali, his film with Gajakesari and Pailwaan director S Krishna, which is placed on the backdrop of Cauvery riots, is likely to go on floors in November.

Meanwhile, producer Rockline Venkatesh is also bankrolling Darshan’s next (D56) with Tharun Kishore Sudhir, and Yogaraj Bhat’s directorial, Kuladalli Keelyavudo starring Shivarajkumar and Pradhudeva.

