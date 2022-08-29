Home Entertainment Kannada

I'm first an actor, then a hero: Kannada actor-comedian Shivaraj KR Pete

Shivaraj KR Pete talks about his upcoming comedy entertainer Dhamaka, which also features Nayana as the female lead

Published: 29th August 2022 11:37 AM

A still from the film

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor-comedian Shivaraj KR Pete made his debut as a hero with Naanu Matthu Gunda, which was well-received by the audience. He is now awaiting the release of Dhamaka, his second film as a hero, which is billed as an out-and-out comedy drama.

“Even though I am popular as a comedian, I’m looking to play a variety of roles. Dhamaka is a family drama on middle-class values, which also has a message to give away,” says Shivaraj ahead of the film’s release on September 2.

Made under the SR Media Productions banner, Dhamaka marks the directorial debut of Lakshmi Ramesh, and stars another popular comedy actor, Nayana, as the female lead. “The film will be a laugh riot, and it's something people have always wanted to see from me on the silver screen.

Though I have worked with Nayana in a couple of skits, this is the first time we are sharing screenspace in a film.” Shivaraj asserts that even though he has turned hero after playing many comedian roles, he has not given up on playing comic characters.

“It has been the industry assumption that I’ve moved towards playing only lead characters. However, I also enjoy playing comedian, and character roles. Whether it is a role for 5 days, or playing a role that requires 30 days of my schedule, I am ready to take it up. I’m not distancing from playing any kind of roles,” says Shivaraj, who mentions that he is part of Matinee starring Sathish Ninasam, and Prajwal Devaraj’s Gana.

“I’m also part of Hari Santhosh’s next project. All these have other actors playing the lead. I’m first an actor, and then a hero, “ he says. Dhamaka produced by Sunil S Raj, and Annapoorna B Patil has Vikas Vasishta as the music director and Halesh S as the cinematographer.

