Director Shashank hints at a Love 360 remake in Tamil and Telugu

Shashank’s romantic drama, Love 360 which marks the debut of Praveen and stars Rachana Inder has been steadily garnering attention among the audience. It has been learned from Shashank that the film will mostly be remade in Tamil and Telugu.

The director took to Twitter, to thank the Kannada audience for the success, he also mentioned that a big banner has shown interest to remake this film in the two languages.

Love 360 received rave reviews and the song from the film Jagave Neenu Gelathiya, sung by Sid Sriram and composed by music director Arjun Janya also became a chartbuster.

