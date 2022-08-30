Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Shashank hints at a Love 360 remake in Tamil and Telugu

The director took to Twitter, to thank the Kannada audience for the success, he also mentioned that a big banner has shown interest to remake this film in the two languages.

Published: 30th August 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Movie Poster of Love 360. (Photo | Twitter, @Shashank_dir)

Movie Poster of Love 360. (Photo | Twitter, @Shashank_dir)

Shashank’s romantic drama, Love 360 which marks the debut of Praveen and stars Rachana Inder has been steadily garnering attention among the audience. It has been learned from Shashank that the film will mostly be remade in Tamil and Telugu.

The director took to Twitter, to thank the Kannada audience for the success, he also mentioned that a big banner has shown interest to remake this film in the two languages.

Love 360 received rave reviews and the song from the film Jagave Neenu Gelathiya, sung by Sid Sriram and composed by music director Arjun Janya also became a chartbuster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashank Romantic Drama Love 360 Praveen Rachana Inder Debut
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp