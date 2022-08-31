Nanda Kishore to direct Mohanlal in multilingual feature 'Vrushabha'

A Sharadhaa By

Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore is set to direct multiple National Award-winning actor Mohanlal in a multilingual film. An announcement about this was made by the veteran star himself on his social media accounts.

“I’m excited to have signed in for Vrushabha, the first movie from AVS Studios, directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh, and Shyam Sunder. This multilingual movie is filled with action and emotion, and I seek all your support and blessings,” said Mohanlal in a tweet.

Confirming this news to Cinema Express, Nanda says, “Yes, I will be helming a project for the Malayalam Superstar. It will be an out-and-out commercial entertainer. The actor will be seen in multidimensional characters.”

Reportedly, the makers are also approaching a big star from the Telugu industry to be part of the lead cast. The shooting for the film will begin in July 2023, and more details will be revealed closer to the project going on the floors.

Meanwhile, Nanda Kishore is getting ready to release Raana, starring Shreyas Manju and Reeshma Nanaiah. He also has multiple projects in his kitty, and there are reports of him helming projects for Sudeep and Nikhil Kumaraswamy. However, more details about these are awaited.

