Dhananjay’s 'Jamaligudda' teaser stresses on the power of humanity
Actor Dhananajy is set to close 2022 with Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda. The teaser from the film, slated to hit the screens on December 30, were unveiled on Tuesday.
Published: 01st December 2022 10:10 AM | Last Updated: 01st December 2022 10:10 AM | A+A A-
Actor Dhananajy is set to close 2022 with Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda. The teaser from the film, slated to hit the screens on December 30, were unveiled on Tuesday.
In the teaser, we can see that the film is a romantic thriller with elements of family and friendship, and stresses the importance of humanity.
The Kushal Gowda’s directorial has a promising premise, and stars Yash Shetty, Aditi Prabhudeva, Bhavana, Baby Pranya, and Prakash Belawadi, among others.
The film backed by Srihari Reddy under the Niharika Movies banner has a background score by Anoop Seelin, and songs composed by Arjun Janya.