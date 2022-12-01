Dhananjay’s 'Jamaligudda' teaser stresses on the power of humanity  

By Express News Service

Actor Dhananajy is set to close 2022 with Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda. The teaser from the film, slated to hit the screens on December 30, were unveiled on Tuesday.

In the teaser, we can see that the film is a romantic thriller with elements of family and friendship, and stresses the importance of humanity.

The Kushal Gowda’s directorial has a promising premise, and stars Yash Shetty, Aditi Prabhudeva, Bhavana, Baby Pranya, and Prakash Belawadi, among others.

The film backed by Srihari Reddy under the Niharika Movies banner has a background score by Anoop Seelin, and songs composed by Arjun Janya.

