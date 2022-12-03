Reeshma Nanaiah to star in Upendra’s UI  

By Express News Service

Model-turned-actor Reeshma Nanaiah, who made her silver screen debut with director Prem’s 'Ek Love Ya', is set to shift gears in her fledgling career.

A still from the film

According to our sources, Reeshma is set to star as one of the leads in Upendra’s much-anticipated directorial, UI. While there has been no official announcement about the same, one can be expected anytime soon.

Apart from Upendra, the film also has Sunny Leone playing a pivotal role, and we had recently reported about the actor shooting for crucial scenes in the Bengaluru schedule.

Meanwhile, Reeshma, who was last seen in Raana, is also playing one of the leads in Golden Star Ganesh and Preetham Gubbi’s upcoming film, Baanadariyalli. The actor is busy with back-to-back shoots as she is currently filming for the Dhanveerrah-starrer Vamana in Thailand.

Reeshma is expected to join the sets of UI very soon. Backed by G Manoharan’s Lahari Films and KP Sreekanth’s Venus Entertainers, Upendra’s UI has Shivakumar taking care of the art department and Prajwal handling the cinematography.

Model-turned-actor Reeshma Nanaiah, who made her silver screen debut with director Prem’s 'Ek Love Ya', is set to shift gears in her fledgling career. A still from the filmAccording to our sources, Reeshma is set to star as one of the leads in Upendra’s much-anticipated directorial, UI. While there has been no official announcement about the same, one can be expected anytime soon. Apart from Upendra, the film also has Sunny Leone playing a pivotal role, and we had recently reported about the actor shooting for crucial scenes in the Bengaluru schedule. Meanwhile, Reeshma, who was last seen in Raana, is also playing one of the leads in Golden Star Ganesh and Preetham Gubbi’s upcoming film, Baanadariyalli. The actor is busy with back-to-back shoots as she is currently filming for the Dhanveerrah-starrer Vamana in Thailand. Reeshma is expected to join the sets of UI very soon. Backed by G Manoharan’s Lahari Films and KP Sreekanth’s Venus Entertainers, Upendra’s UI has Shivakumar taking care of the art department and Prajwal handling the cinematography.