Shivarajkumar to play Dhanush’s elder brother in 'Captain Miller'

We had previously reported that Kannada star Shivarajkumar is playing a role in Dhanush's upcoming film Captain Miller that's directed by Rocky-fame Arun Matheswaran.

Kannada star Shivarajkumar.

We had previously reported that Kannada star Shivarajkumar is playing a role in Dhanush's upcoming film Captain Miller that's directed by Rocky-fame Arun Matheswaran. While there hasn't been an official confirmation from the maker's side, the veteran Kannada actor has confirmed his addition to the film's cast recently. 

During a recent media interaction, Shivarajkumar said that he is playing a cameo in the film and the actor will be donning the role of Dhanush's elder brother. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, Captain Miller also features Sundeep Kishan and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

Captain Miller is set in the pre-independence era and has Shreyaas Krishna handling the cinematography, GV Prakash Kumar in charge of the music, and Nagooran taking care of the editing responsibilities. Interestingly, Shivarajkumar will be playing a prominent character in Rajinikanth-Nelson’s upcoming film, Jailer.

