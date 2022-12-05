Witness a solo act by Vijay Raghavendra in Anand Raj's 'Raaghu'  

By Express News Service

Vijay Raghavendra, popularly known as Chinnari Mutta, is in for a new experiment with his upcoming film. Titled Raaghu, the new-age thriller plot directed by debutant M Anand Raj will see Vijay Raghavendra in a solo act.

The team, which has completed the shoot, is now gearing up to release the film, and on that front, they unveiled the motion poster on Sunday. “The entire film will have the presence of a single actor and it will make a difference in Vijay Raghavendra’s career. Though the film has one actor appearing on screen, The movie has been captured richly without any compromise in terms of technology and quality, says Anand Raj, who has previously assisted films like Aana and Bang.

“Raaghu has been shot in lavish sets, and in different locations, and will be brought out as a commercial entertainer. We have experimented with the sound design and BR Naveen Kumar has given a new type of sound effect to the film using different instruments,” he says.

The post-production work of Raaghu has been completed and the team has started the promotional work of the film, and are expected to announce the date soon. The movie is produced by DKS Studio, Kota Film Factory banner, and jointly produced by Ranvith Shivkumar and Abhishek Kota. The songs were composed by Suraj Jois and the background score was by Ritvik Muralidhar dr. The cinematography is handled by Uday Leela.

