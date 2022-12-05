Home Entertainment Kannada

Witness a solo act by Vijay Raghavendra in Anand Raj's 'Raaghu'  

The team, which has completed the shoot, is now gearing up to release the film, and on that front, they unveiled the motion poster on Sunday.

Published: 05th December 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vijay Raghavendra, popularly known as Chinnari Mutta, is in for a new experiment with his upcoming film. Titled Raaghu, the new-age thriller plot directed by debutant M Anand Raj will see Vijay Raghavendra in a solo act.

The team, which has completed the shoot, is now gearing up to release the film, and on that front, they unveiled the motion poster on Sunday. “The entire film will have the presence of a single actor and it will make a difference in Vijay Raghavendra’s career. Though the film has one actor appearing on screen, The movie has been captured richly without any compromise in terms of technology and quality, says Anand Raj, who has previously assisted films like Aana and Bang.  

“Raaghu has been shot in lavish sets, and in different locations, and will be brought out as a commercial entertainer. We have experimented with the sound design and BR Naveen Kumar has given a new type of sound effect to the film using different instruments,” he says.

The post-production work of Raaghu has been completed and the team has started the promotional work of the film, and are expected to announce the date soon.  The movie is produced by DKS Studio, Kota Film Factory banner, and jointly produced by Ranvith Shivkumar and Abhishek Kota. The songs were composed by Suraj Jois and the background score was by Ritvik Muralidhar dr. The cinematography is handled by Uday Leela.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Raghavendra Raaghu Anand Raj
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp