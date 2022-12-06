Home Entertainment Kannada

Karthik Maralabhavi to debut with 'Thugs of Ramaghada'

Karthik, from Yadagiri, who worked in IT and college as a professor, quit his job to follow his passion for film. His first film Thugs of Ramaghada is billed to be a crime thriller.

Published: 06th December 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar of Dia fame released Naguta Naguta Megho Ee Megho, the first song from Thugs of Ramaghada. The lyrics of the song has penned by Nagendra Prasad and it is composed by Vivek Chakravarty with vocals by popular singers Rajesh Krishnan and Anuradha Bhatt.

Pruthvi, wishing the team and debutant director Karthik, spoke highly about the film’s content. “I have watched the song and the rushes. Every shot and element in the film is innovative. Karthik, a new director, who has also penned the story has put in a lot of effort to make sure his first film came out right.”

Karthik, from Yadagiri, who worked in IT and college as a professor, quit his job to follow his passion for film. His first film Thugs of Ramaghada is billed to be a crime thriller based on a true incident that took place in North Karnataka in the year 1995. “The story happened in a small village in North Karnataka, where the entire film is shot. It is a crime thriller made with an equal balance of reality and cinematic liberties,” says Karthik, who shared that the team is eyeing an early 2023 release.

With Chandan Raj, Ashwin Haasan, and Mahalakshmi playing the lead roles, Thugs of Ramaghada consists of theatre artists Prabhu Hosadurga, Tiger Ganga, Jagadish, and Suryakiran in prominent roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karthik Maralabhavi Thugs of Ramaghada
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp