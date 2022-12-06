Karthik Maralabhavi to debut with 'Thugs of Ramaghada'

By Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar of Dia fame released Naguta Naguta Megho Ee Megho, the first song from Thugs of Ramaghada. The lyrics of the song has penned by Nagendra Prasad and it is composed by Vivek Chakravarty with vocals by popular singers Rajesh Krishnan and Anuradha Bhatt. Pruthvi, wishing the team and debutant director Karthik, spoke highly about the film’s content. “I have watched the song and the rushes. Every shot and element in the film is innovative. Karthik, a new director, who has also penned the story has put in a lot of effort to make sure his first film came out right.” Karthik, from Yadagiri, who worked in IT and college as a professor, quit his job to follow his passion for film. His first film Thugs of Ramaghada is billed to be a crime thriller based on a true incident that took place in North Karnataka in the year 1995. “The story happened in a small village in North Karnataka, where the entire film is shot. It is a crime thriller made with an equal balance of reality and cinematic liberties,” says Karthik, who shared that the team is eyeing an early 2023 release. With Chandan Raj, Ashwin Haasan, and Mahalakshmi playing the lead roles, Thugs of Ramaghada consists of theatre artists Prabhu Hosadurga, Tiger Ganga, Jagadish, and Suryakiran in prominent roles.