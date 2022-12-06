Kranti’s first single 'Dharani' will be released by my celebrities: Darshan

A Sharadhaa By

Even though there is more than a month left before the release of Darshan’s Kranti, the Challenging star’s fans are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. The team of Darshan, director V Harikrishna, and the production house Media House Studio, are planning unique ways of promoting Kranti.

The first single, titled Dharani, will be dropped on December 10 in a function to be held in Vijaya Tent House, Mysuru. Interestingly, unlike a regular audio launch, Darshan plans to anchor the event, and will present the song amidst his scores of fans.

The actor who addresses his fans as a ‘celebrity’ shared that one of his fans would be the one to unveil the song at the event.

The Challenging Star in a special announcement about the Dharani song, said, “I will not be coming to the show as a hero but as the anchor. The entire Kranti team will be making our presence at this event, and my celebrities will be releasing the song.”

Darshan and Harikrishna duo have given several hit albums, and Kranti will be their 27th film together. Dharani is billed to be a theme song, and according to the music director, the lyrics beautifully penned by Nagendra Prasad is a pucca Kannada song.

“Dharani will draw a lot of emotions, and it will be one of those few Kannada tracks that will individually stand out, and also will remain in the hearts of not only the Kannada speaking people, but will have a universal appeal, and will be played at various occasions,” says V Harikrishna, who has brought together 8 singers — Pancham Jeeva, Santhosh Venky, Aniruddha Sastry, Madhwesh Baradwaj, Vihan, Khusala, Lakshmi Vijay, Meghana Kulkarni, Pooja Rao, Archana, and Prarthana — for this particular song.

Talking in particular about the lyric video, which will be out on DBeats audio label, Harikrishna said that although the video is filled with special sequences and montages, it will be different from the original song that will be shown at the event.

Produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha, Kranti stars Rachita Ram, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Umashree, Samyukta Hornad, and Vainidhi Jagadish in important roles. While Karunakar is the cinematographer of the film, Shashidhar Adapa is handling the artwork.

