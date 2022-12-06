Home Entertainment Kannada

'Monk the Young' aims for February 2023 release

The team plans to release the film in February 2023, and an official announcement of the release date will be made soon.

By Express News Service
A still from the film

Maschith Surya’s directorial, Monk the Young, is set to introduce fresh talents to Sandalwood. With the film currently in post-production, the makers released the first lyric video of Kangale Sothu. Composed by music director Supreeth Phalguna, the song is sung by Aishwarya Rangarajan and lyrics by Ashwin Shanbhag.

Monk the Young consists of two songs, and the other song will be released closer to the release date.  Starring Sarovar and Soundarya Gowda as the leads, Monk the Young also features Usha Bhandary, Soochak Kumkar, and Shivappa Kudlur in pivotal roles. With the film dealing with fantasy, the makers are currently working on the VFX. The team plans to release the film in February 2023, and an official announcement of the release date will be made soon.

The film, which has cinematography by Karthik Sharma, has five producers, which includes a retired army officer Rajendran, who is bankrolling the project under the Volcano Pictures banner.

