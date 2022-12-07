Chakravarthy, Nagashekar team up for a multilingual film, titled 'Paadaraya'

By Express News Service

Vikrant Rona producer, Manjunath Gowda of Shalini Artss will be bankrolling the next film of director Chakravarthy Chandraochud, who previously made Janma in Kannada and Thambi Oorukku Pudusu in Tamil.

Titled Paadaraya, the film stars actor-filmmaker Nagashekar will be playing the lead in it, apart from co-producing it. An official announcement of the trio’s collaboration was made on Monday.

“The film is based on a real-life incident in Ayodhya between 2013-2014. The script is ready, and we are working on the dialogues, and the screenplay and other preparations are in the works. We will begin the project in January 2023 in Anjanadri hills in Karnataka.”

With DOP Satya Hegde handling the cinematography, Ajaneesh Loknath, the music director of Kantara will be teaming up for this film. The makers, who have plans to release in multiple languages have also brought well-known Tamil composer, Antony, as part of the crew.

The team is currently finalising the cast and has approached a few noted heroines from south Indian industries. Meanwhile, the same team is collaborating on another project and will see a few famous names from different backgrounds coming together for it.

