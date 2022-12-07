Home Entertainment Kannada

KM Raghu and Shri to collaborate for 'Just Pass'

Sashidhar and Sridhar will be bankrolling Just Pass under the Royce Entertainment banner.

By Express News Service

KM Raghu, who is known for his films like Tharle Village, Parasanga, and Doddhatti Boregowda, is set to return to the director’s chair for Just Pass. This project will star Gajanana and Gang-fame Shri Mahadev in the lead role. Billed as a youthful film, Just Pass will go on floors this month.

While the makers are yet to finalise the heroine for the project, a strong supporting cast, including, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Suchendra Prasad, Naveen D Padikkal, Prakash Tuminad, Deepak Rai, and Govindegowda have been roped in.

With music by Harshvardhan Raj, the cinematography of Just Pass is by Venus Nagaraj Murthy.

