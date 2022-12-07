Home Entertainment Kannada

Thimmana Mottegalu wraps up shooting

Thimmana Mottegalu

A still from the film 'Thimmana Mottegalu'

By Express News Service

The shooting of Rakshith Thirthahalli’s upcoming directorial, Thimmana Mottegalu, has been wrapped up. This will be the third project from the director, who previously helmed Hobanna and Entha Kathe Maraaya.

Thimmana Mottegalu is based on his novel, Kadina Nentaru, and has been shot in and around Shivammoga and Chikmagalur in one schedule. The film covers the lifestyle, nature, and human values of people living in the hills.

Thimmana Mottegalu is bankrolled by Shivamogga-based American resident Adarsh Iyengar under his banner Sri Krishna Productions. The cast comprises Sringeri, Keshav Gutthalli, Suchendra Prasad, Ashika Somashekar, Pragati, Vinay Kaniwe, and Master Sriharsha among others. The film has cinematography by Praveen S and music by Hemanth Jois.

