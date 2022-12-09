Home Entertainment Kannada

'KGF' actor Krishna G Rao passes away

Reportedly, the actor was at a relative’s place when he complained of breathing congestion and was rushed to the hospital. He was reportedly admitted to ICU for a lung infection.

Published: 09th December 2022

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao in a still from 'KGF.' (Photo | Hombale Films Twitter)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao, who gained national attention for playing a supportive role in the KGF series, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 7. He was 70 years old.

The actor's demise was mourned by the KGF production company, Hombale Films. They posted a photo of the actor and their condolences message on their Twitter handle.

"Condolences from the Hombale film team on the passing away of Krishna G Rao, fondly known as Tata by KGF fans. Om Shanti,” read the tweet.

While Krishna shot to fame after KGF, he had been in the industry for decades essaying small roles. Krishna Rao played the titular role in an upcoming Kannada film, titled Nano Narayanappa, which will be his last release. 

