Sai Kumar is back in a cop avatar in 'Rakshasaru'  

Rakshasaru will be the second collaboration of the actor and director after Hethavaru.

Published: 12th December 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Sai Kumar

Sai Kumar

By Express News Service

Rakshasaru will see veteran actor Sai Kumar back in a cop avatar. The multilingual film, written and directed by Ajay Kumar will see its release on December 16.

“It has been fifty years since I started acting, and it was my film, Police Story, released 25 years ago, that made me famous, ‘’ says Saikumar on the sidelines of the teaser launch event.

Rakshasaru will be the second collaboration of the actor and director after Hethavaru. “I have a penchant for sentimental stories. This is the first time I will be trying to explore a crime thriller, and I’m happy to have Saikumar as the face of this film,” says Ajay Kumar.

Bankrolled by Ramesh Kashyap under the banner, of Garudadri Cinemas, Rakshasaru also stars Puneeth, Anji, Jitin Avi, Kiran, Sunil, and Rushika Raj in pivotal characters. Based on real-life incidents, the crime story will have action choreographed by veteran stunt master Thriller Manju.

