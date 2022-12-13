Chirashree Anchan, the new face of 'Inamdar'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Earlier, the makers had roped in Bhoomi Shetty for the part, but the actor had to opt out of the project due to a leg injury.

First look of Sandesh Shetty Ajri’s upcoming directorial, Inamdar.

By Express News Service

Chirashree Anchan is set to headline Sandesh Shetty Ajri’s upcoming directorial, Inamdar. Earlier, the makers had roped in Bhoomi Shetty for the part, but the actor had to opt out of the project due to a leg injury. The Kalpana 2 actor, who has also worked in Tulu, Tamil, and Telugu, will be joining Ranjan Chattrapatri, who plays the other lead.

“The film, which revolves around the concept of racial discrimination, equality and brotherhood, has Chirashree Anchan and Ester Noronha playing strong characters,” says the director who is currently busy with the postproduction of Inamdar.

Backed by Niranjan Shetty Tallur under the Kuntiamma Production banner, Inamdar also has Pramod Shetty as one of the leads. The film also stars Sarath Lohitashwa, Avinash, Thriller Manju, MK Math, Estar Noronha, Yash Acharya, and Karan Kunder in pivotal roles.

Inamdar has Rakesh Acharya and N Murali as the music director and cinematographer, respectively. “We plan to hit the theatres sometime in February 2023,” says Sandesh.

